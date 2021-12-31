Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells StoneCo, Gerdau SA

- New Purchases: ITUB,
- Added Positions: XP, CSAN, SUZ,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, VTEX,
- Sold Out: STNE, GGB,
For the details of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiron+capital+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,275,033 shares, 57.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,641 shares, 33.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
- Vtex (VTEX) - 280,567 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- Suzano SA (SUZ) - 90,354 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 230,299 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 230,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.62%. The holding were 1,275,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Gerdau SA (GGB)
Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $5.22, with an estimated average price of $4.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. keeps buying