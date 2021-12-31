Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells StoneCo, Gerdau SA

Investment company Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells StoneCo, Gerdau SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.
  1. XP Inc (XP) - 1,275,033 shares, 57.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,641 shares, 33.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
  3. Vtex (VTEX) - 280,567 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
  4. Suzano SA (SUZ) - 90,354 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  5. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 230,299 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 230,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.62%. The holding were 1,275,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $5.22, with an estimated average price of $4.78.



