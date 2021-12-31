Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells StoneCo, Gerdau SA

New Purchases: ITUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells StoneCo, Gerdau SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XP Inc (XP) - 1,275,033 shares, 57.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,641 shares, 33.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39% Vtex (VTEX) - 280,567 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Suzano SA (SUZ) - 90,354 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 230,299 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 230,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.62%. The holding were 1,275,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $5.22, with an estimated average price of $4.78.