Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Keystone Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Value ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keystone Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q4, Keystone Wealth Partners owns 35 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keystone+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 605,082 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,711 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 78,935 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
  4. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 172,718 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 356,396 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $146.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $149.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 362.65%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 50,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 240.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 84,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 267,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS. Also check out:

1. KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS's Undervalued Stocks
2. KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEYSTONE WEALTH PARTNERS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus