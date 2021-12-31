Keystone Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Value ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VOO, VEU, VOE, VTIP, GPN, SPY, DFAS, IWM, V, INTC, MCHP, BSTZ, BIGZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q4, Keystone Wealth Partners owns 35 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 605,082 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,711 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 78,935 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 172,718 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 356,396 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $146.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $149.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 362.65%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 50,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 240.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 84,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 267,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.