Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC Buys Zscaler Inc, Ford Motor Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Lemonade Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zscaler Inc, Ford Motor Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Lemonade Inc, Coupang Inc, Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,288 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,010 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,263 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 27,361 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,921 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $257.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 14,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 73,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.