Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Linde PLC, Enbridge Inc, Olin Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: LIN, ENB, OLN, DUK, MKC, ET,
- Added Positions: NOC, TJX, VCSH, WMB, JNJ, TXN, TGT, V, AXP, JPM, KMI, SYK, OKE, MDT, AIZ, EPD, SMG, WMT, BR, NEP, BND, AMP,
- Reduced Positions: ECL, VOO, VIG, BIV, MMP, AAPL, MSFT, CHD, ACN, HD, CMCSA, SHW, CNI, MMC, PEP, PG, ROP, NEE, HRL, IWY, UPS, EMB, UNH, UNP, IJR, NKE, HON, COST, VWO, PFE, MRK, DHR, KO, AMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,105 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,097 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 113,328 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 52,726 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 103,229 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.
