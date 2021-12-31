Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange

New Purchases: ESGV, EUSB, MGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 607,594 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 819,905 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 617,779 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 75,820 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 702,327 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 178,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 111.31%. The purchase prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The sale prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.