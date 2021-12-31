Sicart Associates LLC Buys The Mosaic Co, Intel Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Sells Cars.com Inc, SK Telecom Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: MOS, JPM, PDD, HD, SPY, IWM, NEE,

MOS, JPM, PDD, HD, SPY, IWM, NEE, Added Positions: INTC, KHC, T, FSM, VXX, FDX, MRK, QCOM, BIL, AAPL, GLW, LKCO, MA, MAXR, CLX, CPB,

INTC, KHC, T, FSM, VXX, FDX, MRK, QCOM, BIL, AAPL, GLW, LKCO, MA, MAXR, CLX, CPB, Reduced Positions: WBA, ALB, VTIP, PXD, IONS, GOOGL, PRU, WFC, SYY, CB, MDT, FNV, SBUX, REGN, CCJ, WAB, SILJ, IIIN, SH, NXE, MUX, XOM, ROK, EMR, KBR, HL, XBI,

WBA, ALB, VTIP, PXD, IONS, GOOGL, PRU, WFC, SYY, CB, MDT, FNV, SBUX, REGN, CCJ, WAB, SILJ, IIIN, SH, NXE, MUX, XOM, ROK, EMR, KBR, HL, XBI, Sold Out: CARS, SKM, KTOS, PLTR, ASAN, VGT, QQQ, SPCE, AI, DNMR, SQ, KWEB, CRM, LQD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, Intel Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , JPMorgan Chase, sells Cars.com Inc, SK Telecom Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Asana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sicart Associates LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 221,785 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 80,248 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 344,399 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 67,124 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 228,335 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 204,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 272,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 994,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 150,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.