Sicart Associates LLC Buys The Mosaic Co, Intel Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Sells Cars.com Inc, SK Telecom Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company Sicart Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, Intel Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , JPMorgan Chase, sells Cars.com Inc, SK Telecom Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Asana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sicart Associates LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sicart Associates LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 221,785 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 80,248 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  3. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 344,399 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 67,124 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  5. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 228,335 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 204,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 272,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 994,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 150,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.



