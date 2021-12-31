Dfpg Investments, Llc Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Oatly Group AB, Pinterest Inc

New Purchases: C, CAT, BBY, IRT, RYLD, AXP, AAL, MMC, KO, PSA, WMT, SCHD, VIG, T, BBN, CODI, OWL, KOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Citigroup Inc, Airbnb Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Oatly Group AB, Pinterest Inc, Bumble Inc, Valaris during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dfpg Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dfpg Investments, Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,989 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,606 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 242,547 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 157,816 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,571 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 43,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 242,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 554.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 140,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 49,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.