Dfpg Investments, Llc Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Oatly Group AB, Pinterest Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company Dfpg Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Citigroup Inc, Airbnb Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Oatly Group AB, Pinterest Inc, Bumble Inc, Valaris during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dfpg Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dfpg Investments, Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,989 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,606 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 242,547 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.57%
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 157,816 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,571 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 43,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 242,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 554.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 140,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 49,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Sold Out: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.



