Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Accenture PLC, Block Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ZWS, COUR, GXO, RIVN, PAG, GDEN, HEI, HMHC, PODD, IPGP, MKTX, MIME, OAS, PFSI, WLK, WAFD, PINC, RMAX, WCC, SCI, SOFI, SOFI, SPT, SYNA, TITN, UNVR, CXW, ASO, AFRM, ACI, ALKS, ALNY, ASAN, AN, BILL, BJ, BOOT, CSV, ATEN, CTRA, COUP, CRAI, DFIN, DOUG, ENTA, EXAS, EXLS, FTDR, GMS,
- Added Positions: ACN, SQ, V, GILD, AVTR, GOOGL, COF, NVDA, MRK, LNG, IDXX, MQ, GS, LH, ZTS, EFX, ABBV, ABNB, FFIV, LULU, MCD, MELI, NDAQ, PNR, DGX, COIN, PKI, SBUX, ZM, ANTM, IT, MU, CRM, CBRE, EL, BAC, CCK, INTU, DFS, RSG, AOS, WCN, ADBE, BSX, COST, DHR, DASH, EA, FLT, IEX, UPS, UPST, VMW, WY, AYI, AAP, A, APTV, BBWI, DXCM, DKS, DTE, DXC, GPC, ICE, IQV, JNPR, LESL, LUMN, NDSN, OXY, PAYX, RTX, TRU, WST, ACM, AIG, AWK, ACGL, TEAM, ADP, BK, BIO, BIIB, BX, BKNG, BHF, BMY, CDNS, CG, CNP, COP, CPRT, CUBE, FANG, DSEY, D, DBX, DRE, DD, DT, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FSS, HIG, HAS, HPE, HLI, HUBS, INFO, IR, IPG, ISRG, KSS, LSXMK, FWONK, LSI, LYV, LKQ, L, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MS, NTAP, NOC, ODFL, ORLY, PANW, RHI, SEE, ST, SNA, FLOW, RUN, SYF, TXT, TSCO, ULTA, UNP, MTN, VLO, VRSK, WBA, WAT, WTS, WMB, XYL, ABMD, ACCO, AGIL, LNT, ALLY, UHAL, AEE, AEP, AXP, AMN, ATH, AVB, WRB, BMRN, HRB, BOX, BRX, BRKR, BKE, CPB, CAH, CTLT, CERN, CB, CTAS, NET, CMA, CROX, CCRN, DRI, DDOG, DECK, DOCU, ENPH, ESGR, ENTG, EQIX, ELS, WTRG, EXR, FAST, FNF, FE, FLEX, FBHS, FOXA, BEN, GD, GNW, GDYN, PEAK, HEI.A, HSII, HSIC, HLT, HOLX, HZNP, JBHT, INCY, INVA, JBL, JXN, JLL, KDP, KIM, KFY, KLIC, LHX, LDOS, LNC, LPX, M, MANH, MAR, MASI, MGM, MAA, MDB, MCO, MSI, COOP, MWA, NSA, NAVI, NBIX, NI, NOV, ORI, OMF, OKE, OTIS, PAYC, PRDO, PSX, PRTA, PVH, RLGY, O, REG, RF, REZI, R, SAGE, SSTK, SIG, SIRI, SLM, SWBI, SNOW, SPSC, STLD, SUI, SYY, TPR, TDC, TPH, TFC, QURE, UNFI, VEEV, VICI, VNO, WSM, WDAY, XRX, XPER, ZEN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ATVI, MA, DIS, MSFT, DVA, CMI, DE, GRMN, C, LLY, ZBRA, MKC, JNJ, PYPL, PFE, AMD, ORCL, TGT, TMO, PG, SWKS, AX, ETN, TXN, WU, ALL, BRK.B, BLK, EBAY, FISV, HUM, PEP, PSA, WMT, DELL, DG, WM, ANSS, AZO, KO, HPQ, SNAP, GOOG, AZPN, CSCO, AJG, JPM, LOW, AMAT, ELAN, FIS, F, HD, IVZ, KR, MRNA, PEG, RJF, SJM, STT, TEL, AMGN, APG, T, BBY, CHTR, CFG, CMCSA, ITW, MDU, FB, MUSA, TROW, QRVO, SLB, STX, SLGN, SIVB, UTHR, DOX, ADI, ADSK, AVY, TECH, AVGO, CARR, CAT, FIX, CCI, CSX, ECL, EOG, ETSY, FDX, GNRC, JKHY, HRL, ILMN, IBM, IFF, KKR, MCK, MHK, NFLX, NWSA, NXPI, OMC, PCAR, PINS, PNC, PGR, PHM, QCOM, QRTEA, ROP, STE, TT, TRV, TRMB, UNH, UHS, VZ, WFC, WDC, YUM, MMM, AFL, AGCO, MO, ABC, ARW, BKR, BAX, BDX, BHE, BSIG, BR, BRO, BURL, CFFN, KMX, CE, CNC, CVX, CMG, CHD, CI, CGNX, CL, COO, GLW, CVS, DLTR, DPZ, DOW, EWBC, EMN, ETR, EPAM, EQH, AQUA, EXC, XOM, FRC, FLO, FTNT, FCX, GE, GIS, GM, GPN, GWRE, HAL, HCA, HLF, HSY, HON, HWM, IP, IRM, JAZZ, JEF, JCI, KMB, KMI, KHC, LRCX, LSTR, LBTYK, MAN, MRO, MTCH, MMS, MDT, MCY, MET, MOH, MDLZ, MSCI, NYCB, NKE, NSC, NLOK, NUE, ON, PKG, PBH, PFG, PLD, PTC, QLYS, REGN, ROKU, SAFT, SGEN, SEIC, SBNY, SWK, SYK, SNPS, TTWO, TDOC, TER, TSLA, TJX, TMUS, TTC, TW, TWTR, URI, UNM, USB, VTR, VRSN, VIRT, VOYA, WELL, WHR, WTM, WTW, XLNX, AES, AGNC, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALLE, ALSN, AMCR, AFG, AMSF, AME, APH, NLY, AIT, ARCB, ADM, AIZ, AVT, BLL, BKI, BA, BCC, BAH, BWA, BXP, BLDR, BG, CHRW, CACI, CZR, CPT, CBOE, CDW, CF, CINF, CTXS, CME, CMS, CTSH, CVLT, CAG, ED, CTVA, CRWD, DHI, XRAY, DVN, DLR, DDS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DOV, DUK, DEA, EME, EIG, EQR, ESS, ETD, RE, EVRG, ES, FRT, FITB, FRME, FTV, GT, EAF, THG, HTA, HES, HIBB, HFC, HST, HBAN, HII, IAC, IMKTA, INVH, ITRI, KEY, KEYS, KLAC, KNX, LANC, LVS, LEA, LEN, LII, LBRDK, LBTYA, LSXMA, LECO, LL, LYB, MTB, MPC, MLM, MPW, MTG, MCHP, MC, MPWR, MNST, MOS, MSM, NWL, NEU, NEM, NEE, NLSN, NTRS, NVAX, DNOW, NRG, NUS, NVR, OHI, OC, PLTR, PH, PTON, PM, PXD, PAGP, PLUG, POOL, BPOP, POWI, PPG, PPL, RS, RMD, RNG, RMR, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, SAFM, SANM, SBAC, SCHW, SRE, SXT, NOW, SHW, SPG, SITM, SLG, SO, SPTN, SPLK, SCS, RGR, TTGT, TDY, TFSL, TTD, TBI, TWLO, TYL, TSN, UBER, UDR, UGI, VFC, VNDA, VRTX, VIAC, VTRS, VSCO, VSTO, VC, VMC, WAB, WSO, W, WEC, WMK, WPC, XEL, Z, ZBH, ZION, ZS,
- Sold Out: CHWY, CHGG, GGG, IIVI, PII, COR, KSU, NSTB, ATUS, VMI, SC, RNR, KBH, LNN, LW, OMI, SLVM, JW.A, PNW, SR, SSD, VER, WNC, OPRX, PACK, TRTN, CLVT, MSGE, ZUMZ, INGN, ISBC, ZD, KELYA, LKFN, LMAT, LOB, NVCR, PTEN, WDFC, SPB, ABG, ALV, APAM, ASB, ATO, CCL, DLB, DLX, DOOR, FMC, GEF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,176,054 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,761,907 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 421,188 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 279,590 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,135,474 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 822,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96. The stock is now traded at around $210.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Block Inc by 68.04%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,152,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,029,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,760,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 76.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,525,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 80.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,582,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,401,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.Sold Out: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.
