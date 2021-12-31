Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Amgen Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Illumina Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: AMGN, WSM, IBDV, SPY, IJR, IJH, LRCX, SDY,
- Added Positions: TIP, ARKK, AAPL, SO, BA, SWKS, AXP, NOW, TJX, CRM, APD, KBH, TSCO, DPZ, IBDT, SBUX, WMT, IBDS, ADP, IBDU, UNH, MDT, BLK, CMCSA, IBDQ, IBDR, MMM, PFXF, TLT, FMB,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, DIVO, PAYX, NVDA, TSLA, VLO, TFC, IBM, RF, RJF, ABBV, CVX, CSCO, LEG, TXN, O,
- Sold Out: ILMN, T,
- Southern Co (SO) - 119,876 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 46,697 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,569 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 36,032 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 11,708 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 16,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 9,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
