Gratus Capital LLC Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VF Corp, AT&T Inc

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gratus Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, Elastic NV, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VF Corp, AT&T Inc, Block Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratus Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gratus Capital LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gratus Capital LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 760,654 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 153,003 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 746,415 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 635,275 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,360 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 469,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 181,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 101,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 191,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 215.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 179,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1673.63%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $313.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 63,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 123.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.



