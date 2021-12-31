Gratus Capital LLC Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, Elastic NV, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VF Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: FBND, ESTC, APAM, UBER, NCNO, ALLO, INFI, AFL, ROP, VMC, LRCX, SCHP, DVY, TJX, EXPD, COP, AZN, WTRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, Elastic NV, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VF Corp, AT&T Inc, Block Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratus Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gratus Capital LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 760,654 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 153,003 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 746,415 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 635,275 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,360 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 469,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 181,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 101,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 191,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 215.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 179,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1673.63%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $313.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 63,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 123.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.