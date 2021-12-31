Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc Buys Cassava Sciences Inc, PRA Group Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, International Paper Co

2 hours ago
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cassava Sciences Inc, PRA Group Inc, Corteva Inc, BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, International Paper Co, Agile Therapeutics Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,910 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,467 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 92,954 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,666 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,243 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in PRA Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.17 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Agile Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.99, with an estimated average price of $0.7.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



