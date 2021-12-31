SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, CNH Industrial NV, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

New Purchases: PSTH, CNHI, ASHR, AMZN, WALD, GM, FOXA, EEM, MDLZ, RTX, UBER, BYD, TSM, FXI, XP, DNB, MCHI, TMUS, UMC, GFS, EBR, ELP, ENIC, SID, AKO.A,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, CNH Industrial NV, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Waldencast Acquisition Corp, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Natura &Co Holding SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q4, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 45 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,892,772 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 530,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,528,337 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.22% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 457,100 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.14% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 1,121,295 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 1,121,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,078,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,319,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 220,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 233.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,815,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,528,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA by 133874.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.23 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 301,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 101,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.