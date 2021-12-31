Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells MercadoLibre Inc

Investment company VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, sells MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: NU,
  • Added Positions: XP, VTEX,
  • Reduced Positions: STNE,
  • Sold Out: MELI,

These are the top 5 holdings of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.
  1. XP Inc (XP) - 1,907,607 shares, 49.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.24%
  2. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 1,850,608 shares, 27.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
  3. LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU) - 1,186,974 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  4. Vtex (VTEX) - 932,004 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  5. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 424,200 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 424,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 174.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.16%. The holding were 1,907,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.



