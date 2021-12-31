VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: NU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, sells MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XP Inc (XP) - 1,907,607 shares, 49.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.24% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 1,850,608 shares, 27.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU) - 1,186,974 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vtex (VTEX) - 932,004 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 424,200 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 424,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 174.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.16%. The holding were 1,907,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.