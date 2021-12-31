Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, WEX Inc, Morningstar Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

- New Purchases: MORN, BRK.B, FLO, LKQ,
- Added Positions: FIS, WEX,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, KMX, TMO, ORCL, AAPL, BWA,
- Sold Out: SU,
For the details of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+road+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 26,025 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 55,734 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 48,570 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 34,584 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 45,176 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 39,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEX Inc (WEX)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in WEX Inc by 153.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.
