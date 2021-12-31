Financial Life Advisors Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: VONV,
- Added Positions: IGIB, IEFA, IEMG, IVE, VMBS, TLT, EMB, NEAR, USMV, IJR, IJH, MTUM, VGT, SPY, PCY, SPMO, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, VWO, VEA, VTV, SCHP, VBK, VBR, IWP, RJI, VGK,
- Sold Out: DELL,
For the details of FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+life+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 594,272 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 396,861 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 166,005 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 378,521 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 237,632 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Financial Life Advisors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
