Financial Life Advisors Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Life Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Financial Life Advisors owns 54 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 594,272 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 396,861 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 166,005 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 378,521 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 237,632 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Life Advisors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.