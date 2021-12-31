Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, CVS Health Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Raymond James Financial Inc, Towne Bank, LHC Group Inc

- New Purchases: MOH, RDNT, WSBC, QQQM, GOF, AMD, QQQJ, SHV, PDI, DWAW, Y, LNT, AMH, ARES, ATO, BKR, BCPC, BDXB.PFD, BLE, FRA, BIGZ, BCAT, CSGS, CTRA, CNP, CERN, CC, LNG, CHH, FIX, CBRL, CCK, DPZ, SILJ, EXP, ENTG, EPAM, EVA, EXPE, EXR, FSMB, FOXA, GXO, MLPX, GDDY, GSBD, HLNE, PEAK, HUBB, ITCI, BSCS, BSCR, BSCQ, IGM, ICF, IWV, IDU, ACWI, KDP, LAMR, LEA, LSXMK, LPX, MKTX, MMSI, MORN, NCR, NTES, NEWR, NEEPQ, NI, NOVT, NXP, OLN, ON, PRG, RCI, R, KRE, KCE, XSD, EFIV, XOP, SEE, SQM, SR, STT, SUI, TRNO, UFPI, UHS, MOO, VYMI, VT, VRTS, WPP, WCC, WTFC, WOLF, WW, AXTA, ASX, AEG, ALIT, BRMK, CHW, PAA, SEVN, SDC,
- Added Positions: UPS, CVS, USB, CI, CNC, HCA, HUM, VEA, AGG, BRK.B, KO, CP, ISTB, LH, VO, CPRT, RSP, SUB, JKG, VEU, VPL, VTEB, BMY, DVN, DFAC, EMN, QQQ, ISRG, RPG, IVV, IWD, IUSG, IJR, STIP, IEFA, IEMG, IEUR, USHY, NKE, XLV, XLK, XLC, TJX, UNP, VCSH, VCIT, VXF, VTI, AMLP, ABNB, GOOGL, ATUS, AIG, AMT, ANTM, AZN, BP, BK, AVGO, CME, CSX, C, CTSH, CAG, STZ, GLW, COST, CCI, DLR, DG, DOV, EIX, EW, ENB, FIS, RDVY, FTNT, FBHS, GE, GM, ICE, IBM, VMO, BSCP, IQV, IAU, DVY, TIP, IVW, SHY, EFA, IWR, IJK, IWF, IWN, IWO, IYW, IDV, EFAV, DGRO, SMMV, JNJ, PHG, EL, LMT, MS, NFLX, NSC, NOC, LPRO, PCAR, PXD, PGR, PSA, PWR, RPM, ROP, HYMB, SPSB, SDY, SSNC, SHM, CRM, SNY, XLY, XLF, XLU, SSUS, TSLA, TTE, UL, VTIP, VTWO, VGIT, VUG, WBA, WFC, WHR, WMB, DLN, LIN, MDT, WTW, TEL, AES, ADBE, AAP, ADC, ALB, ALGN, AB, ALTR, AIMC, MO, AEE, ABC, ANSS, APO, ADM, ASH, ADSK, AN, AVY, BJ, BLL, BDX, WRB, BIO, BKI, BX, BSTZ, BWA, BFAM, BTI, BR, BAM, BFLY, CDW, CF, CMS, CABO, CDNS, CPT, CNI, CNQ, COF, CARG, CTLT, CHNG, CRL, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CFG, CGNX, COP, CTVA, CSGP, CS, CRWD, DTE, DRI, DE, DAL, DEO, DFAX, DLB, DT, E, EFT, EIM, EQNR, EQH, ETRN, EQC, EQR, ETSY, EEFT, EVRG, ES, EXPO, FICO, FDUS, FHN, QCLN, CIBR, FTSL, FPE, FMB, FSV, FISV, DFP, FLT, F, FTV, FCX, GDL, AJG, GLPI, GPN, GL, GS, GSIE, GEM, GBAB, HDB, HAL, HIG, JKHY, HRL, HUBS, HBAN, HII, IDA, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, ING, INGR, IPG, GSY, VVR, PRF, PDP, BSCO, BSCN, ITOT, LQD, IXN, IWS, IWP, IWB, IWM, IUSV, IYJ, IYH, IYG, IYF, IYY, EMB, HYG, MBB, USIG, IEI, SUSA, IHI, EFV, GOVT, FLOT, VLUE, MTUM, IUSB, JEPI, JPIB, KEY, KEYS, LKQ, LHX, LSTR, LDOS, LEN, LII, LBRDK, LAD, LYG, MDC, MKSI, MP, MSCI, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MTCH, MPW, MUFG, MPWR, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, NEM, NEP, NICE, NOK, NDSN, NVO, NEA, NAD, NMZ, BXMX, JPS, NBB, NTR, ORLY, ODFL, ORCC, ISD, PPL, PTBD, MINT, PII, POOL, PCH, TROW, PHM, PMM, QTWO, ROLL, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROST, RMT, RYAAY, SBAC, GLD, MDY, SJNK, SIVB, SCHM, SMG, SE, XLE, XLI, XLRE, NOW, SHCR, SHOP, SBNY, SWKS, SNN, SNA, SONY, SQ, STWD, SRCL, STOR, SNV, SYF, TRP, TFX, TER, TXN, TRI, TD, TSCO, TDG, TRV, TWTR, TSN, UBER, URI, UPWK, VFC, VLO, MOAT, VIOO, IVOO, BIV, BND, BNDX, VCR, VFH, VHT, VIS, VPU, VOX, VGSH, VONG, VONV, VEEV, VBK, VB, VRSK, VIAC, VTRS, VICI, VST, VMW, WEC, WCN, WBS, ERC, WELL, WST, WRK, DON, DES, WDAY, ZBRA, ZG, ZBH, ZYME, ZNGA, ALLE, DOX, AY, BIP, NLSN, STX, PNR, STE, ALC, UBS, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: RJF, MSFT, AAPL, T, HD, TFC, HON, ABT, GOOG, LLY, PFE, ABBV, AMP, AMAT, DOW, FB, JPM, MRNA, PEP, TGT, VIG, V, ADP, CAT, CSCO, DIS, FAST, INTC, KKR, MGA, MCD, OKE, PYPL, QCOM, SBUX, ACN, ABB, AKAM, BABA, AMGN, BUD, BAC, BAX, BLK, BDJ, BA, CM, CHTR, ED, CONE, EXG, EBAY, ECL, EMR, XOM, FVD, LMBS, GIS, GPC, GILD, PHO, PGX, EEM, IJH, IJJ, IJS, IGIB, IGSB, SHYG, JPST, KR, LRCX, LVS, LOW, MMC, MA, MKC, MRK, MCHP, MAA, NEE, NVDA, OXY, PNC, PAYC, PG, DGX, ROK, RDS.A, BIL, SWK, SU, SYY, TMO, MMM, UNH, VYM, ZTS, AON, ETN, TT, LYB, AGCO, ARKG, ATVI, GOLF, ADX, AVK, ACM, A, ALK, AQN, ALLY, AXP, AME, APH, DIVO, ARCC, APAM, AZO, AVTR, AXON, AX, BGCP, BBD, OZK, BCS, BBY, BMRN, BIIB, TECH, BKH, BST, BSX, BRO, BC, BURL, CHRW, CNA, CRH, CACI, CSQ, CTRE, CSL, CG, CARR, CWST, CE, CET, CRNC, CTXS, CLX, RQI, UTF, CL, CMA, CODI, ROAD, CLR, COO, CMI, DHI, DXC, XRAY, DSGX, DXCM, FANG, DOCU, DLTR, D, DCI, DD, EOG, WIZ, EWBC, ETY, ET, ETR, EPD, WTRG, EXC, FDS, FDX, ONEQ, FNF, FITB, FRC, FDL, FPX, FFA, FDN, QTEC, FXL, SKYY, TDIV, FDEU, FIXD, FNV, BEN, GDV, IT, GNRC, GD, GNTX, GNW, GSK, QYLD, PAVE, GGG, GWW, GWRE, HPQ, HAIN, HBI, THG, HCSG, HPE, HXL, HI, HLMN, HLT, HFC, HOLX, JBHT, IAA, ITW, IR, IFF, IP, PDBC, EWMC, IRM, IGV, IJT, ICLN, SCZ, PFF, EFG, QUAL, ESGE, REM, IAGG, VNLA, KLAC, K, KMB, KMI, KHC, LPLA, LEG, ASG, LECO, MTB, MMP, MANH, MFC, MKL, MLM, MAS, MASI, MMS, MRCY, MET, MU, TAP, MNST, MUSA, NRG, NGG, NNN, NSA, NEOG, NRZ, NTRS, NVS, NUE, DIAX, NUV, OKTA, OMC, OMF, OGN, OTIS, PPG, PTNQ, PKG, PANW, PH, PM, PINS, POST, PINC, PLD, REGL, NOBL, PRU, RF, RELX, RGEN, RHI, RY, RDS.B, RVT, SPGI, SEIC, DWX, RWX, SPIB, SPYG, DIA, FLRN, JNK, SAP, SLB, SCHW, SCHG, SGEN, XLP, SRE, SFBS, SHW, SPG, SSD, SITE, SKY, SJM, SNAP, SO, SCCO, LUV, SPLK, PSLV, SYK, SNPS, TMUS, TPH, TRGP, THQ, TDOC, TPX, TMX, TEVA, TTD, TW, TREX, TY, TRMB, TWLO, ULTA, USFD, ECOL, MTN, VALE, VVV, OUNZ, VXUS, VIGI, VWO, VDC, VMBS, VOE, VNQ, VBR, VRTX, VICR, NFJ, VMC, WPC, WAB, WSO, WIW, HYI, WEX, WY, JW.A, PUTW, XEL, XLNX, XHR, YUM, YUMC, AMCR, AGO, TEAM, AXS, RE, FN, FERG, INFO, JCI, APTV, GRMN, NXPI,
- Sold Out: TOWN, LHCG, KSU, AAXJ, GPM, PCI, GTO, ROKU, SCD, MGY, XYL, VTR, VTA, TDY, SNX, SMFG, PUK, BTZ, ETB, EMLP, NXQ, NXR, AVLR, NIO, ESTC, ARKF, LSPD, DKNG, OGS, ECF, FXD, SLV, CDNA, EHTH, ICUI, LOPE, SAFM, WIX, AGX, BHP, CAH, CHGG, CVA, FL, HRTG, MC, BGR, GAB, NLY, PPT, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,986 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,736 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 175,014 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,264,831 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 139,650 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $290.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 96,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 145.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 170,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 353,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 207.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 292,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 278.17%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 2853.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 110,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 1670.62%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Towne Bank (TOWN)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Towne Bank. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $31.88.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: (KSU)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23.
