Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, CVS Health Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Raymond James Financial Inc, Towne Bank, LHC Group Inc

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, CVS Health Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Cigna Corp, Centene Corp, sells Raymond James Financial Inc, Towne Bank, LHC Group Inc, , Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q4, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1184 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,986 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,736 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 175,014 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,264,831 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 139,650 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $290.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 96,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 145.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 170,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 353,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 207.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 292,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 278.17%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 2853.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 110,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 1670.62%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Towne Bank. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $31.88.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23.