Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, DaVita Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, DVN, IRM, BSCU, BSCV, COP, PSA, VRTX, PSTG, NDSN, WDAY, ATVI, SONY, MGM, MATX, U, QS, JOBY, UNP, DHI, XLRE, UDR, LLY, PFG, NFG, IXG, BSMV, HPQ, FNF, EXR, ADM, KNX, SHW, GS, BLD, EGP, ANSS,

TSLA, DVN, IRM, BSCU, BSCV, COP, PSA, VRTX, PSTG, NDSN, WDAY, ATVI, SONY, MGM, MATX, U, QS, JOBY, UNP, DHI, XLRE, UDR, LLY, PFG, NFG, IXG, BSMV, HPQ, FNF, EXR, ADM, KNX, SHW, GS, BLD, EGP, ANSS, Added Positions: COST, BLDR, CPT, SNPS, ANET, EW, BSCR, BSCQ, HSY, BSCP, BSCT, POOL, BSCS, ACN, UNH, WAL, URI, ABT, MET, EVR, CBRE, TEAM, HGV, ROK, LOW, ISRG, WYNN, FRC, LCID, ON, NOW, NEE, SNOW, TPX, MOAT, VTV, KBR, JBL, JPM, EWC, IPG, BSMU, COF, BSMR, BSMQ, DEO, BSMS, SPHD, BSMT, BSMP, HD, UBER, ALNY, UTHR, ABBV, APPH, JHG, ABB, GD, HUBB, GOOGL, EME, PNR, MPWR, MDLZ, LH, AVGO, RPV,

COST, BLDR, CPT, SNPS, ANET, EW, BSCR, BSCQ, HSY, BSCP, BSCT, POOL, BSCS, ACN, UNH, WAL, URI, ABT, MET, EVR, CBRE, TEAM, HGV, ROK, LOW, ISRG, WYNN, FRC, LCID, ON, NOW, NEE, SNOW, TPX, MOAT, VTV, KBR, JBL, JPM, EWC, IPG, BSMU, COF, BSMR, BSMQ, DEO, BSMS, SPHD, BSMT, BSMP, HD, UBER, ALNY, UTHR, ABBV, APPH, JHG, ABB, GD, HUBB, GOOGL, EME, PNR, MPWR, MDLZ, LH, AVGO, RPV, Reduced Positions: TSM, BSCN, BSCO, XYL, RPD, PWR, FCX, BRKR, ALLY, TXT, BC, MS, CE, TEL, ALB, INFY, STX, AMAT, KEYS, AVTR, DRI, PNC, SCHW, SBUX, MXI, LIN, ONTO, MSI, BSMN, BSMO, GOOG, DE, DECK, AMZN, AIZ, ZTS, MP, NVT, ORLY, XLNX, OPCH, WCC, VMI, RSG, TRMB, TD, SEE, TMO, IHF, AAPL, BAC, BLK, CB, CTAS, FTNT, PAVE, ITW, RCD, SCZ, IAI, MAA, IHI, IAT, IGV, SOXX, EFG, IEV, EXI, JCI, JLL, MRVL, MTDR,

TSM, BSCN, BSCO, XYL, RPD, PWR, FCX, BRKR, ALLY, TXT, BC, MS, CE, TEL, ALB, INFY, STX, AMAT, KEYS, AVTR, DRI, PNC, SCHW, SBUX, MXI, LIN, ONTO, MSI, BSMN, BSMO, GOOG, DE, DECK, AMZN, AIZ, ZTS, MP, NVT, ORLY, XLNX, OPCH, WCC, VMI, RSG, TRMB, TD, SEE, TMO, IHF, AAPL, BAC, BLK, CB, CTAS, FTNT, PAVE, ITW, RCD, SCZ, IAI, MAA, IHI, IAT, IGV, SOXX, EFG, IEV, EXI, JCI, JLL, MRVL, MTDR, Sold Out: CMCSA, CCI, DVA, AGCO, BSCM, CRWD, SONO, IP, ADBE, YETI, DT, SE, VICR, TDY, INMD, DDD, MRNA, CRSP, GENI, HON, BSMM, GXF, RTX, SLVM, DOCU, QCOM, GMED, CVLT, ZD, NFLX, SQ, HRB, JNJ, MDU, VICI, EYE, MFC, GLW, CRM, AZN, AM, UP,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, DaVita Inc, AGCO Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cookson+peirce+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,002 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,630,438 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 685,445 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 525,871 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 95,651 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 24,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 472,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 379,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 500,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 494,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 122,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1467.87%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $505.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 37,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 358,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 82.65%. The purchase prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $310.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 89,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 85,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.