Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, DaVita Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, DVN, IRM, BSCU, BSCV, COP, PSA, VRTX, PSTG, NDSN, WDAY, ATVI, SONY, MGM, MATX, U, QS, JOBY, UNP, DHI, XLRE, UDR, LLY, PFG, NFG, IXG, BSMV, HPQ, FNF, EXR, ADM, KNX, SHW, GS, BLD, EGP, ANSS,
- Added Positions: COST, BLDR, CPT, SNPS, ANET, EW, BSCR, BSCQ, HSY, BSCP, BSCT, POOL, BSCS, ACN, UNH, WAL, URI, ABT, MET, EVR, CBRE, TEAM, HGV, ROK, LOW, ISRG, WYNN, FRC, LCID, ON, NOW, NEE, SNOW, TPX, MOAT, VTV, KBR, JBL, JPM, EWC, IPG, BSMU, COF, BSMR, BSMQ, DEO, BSMS, SPHD, BSMT, BSMP, HD, UBER, ALNY, UTHR, ABBV, APPH, JHG, ABB, GD, HUBB, GOOGL, EME, PNR, MPWR, MDLZ, LH, AVGO, RPV,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, BSCN, BSCO, XYL, RPD, PWR, FCX, BRKR, ALLY, TXT, BC, MS, CE, TEL, ALB, INFY, STX, AMAT, KEYS, AVTR, DRI, PNC, SCHW, SBUX, MXI, LIN, ONTO, MSI, BSMN, BSMO, GOOG, DE, DECK, AMZN, AIZ, ZTS, MP, NVT, ORLY, XLNX, OPCH, WCC, VMI, RSG, TRMB, TD, SEE, TMO, IHF, AAPL, BAC, BLK, CB, CTAS, FTNT, PAVE, ITW, RCD, SCZ, IAI, MAA, IHI, IAT, IGV, SOXX, EFG, IEV, EXI, JCI, JLL, MRVL, MTDR,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, CCI, DVA, AGCO, BSCM, CRWD, SONO, IP, ADBE, YETI, DT, SE, VICR, TDY, INMD, DDD, MRNA, CRSP, GENI, HON, BSMM, GXF, RTX, SLVM, DOCU, QCOM, GMED, CVLT, ZD, NFLX, SQ, HRB, JNJ, MDU, VICI, EYE, MFC, GLW, CRM, AZN, AM, UP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,002 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,630,438 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 685,445 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 525,871 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 95,651 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 24,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 472,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 379,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 500,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 494,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 122,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1467.87%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $505.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 37,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 358,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 82.65%. The purchase prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $310.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 89,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 85,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.
