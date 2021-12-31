Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp Buys Snowflake Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, , Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: SNOW, CP, CCMP, CTAS, EXC, ZTS, PHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, , Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp. As of 2021Q4, Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp owns 193 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 692,986 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 521,536 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,442 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 307,347 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 251,657 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $391.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 306.77%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $386.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 256.41%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 67.29%. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.76.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Lp sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.