Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dow Inc, FedEx Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc

- New Purchases: DOW, FDX, LOW, CCI,
- Added Positions: DIS, CAT, DE, INTC, MRK, PFE, TJX, ED, ZTS, REYN, CRM, WM, ULTA, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, V, BA, PEAK, IBM, PM, ABBV, RTX, T, CSCO, CLX, LMT, GE,
- Sold Out: IRM,
These are the top 5 holdings of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,936 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,645 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Visa Inc (V) - 32,975 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,982 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,580 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38.
