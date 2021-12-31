Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dow Inc, FedEx Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc

New Purchases: DOW, FDX, LOW, CCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, FedEx Corp, Lowe's Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Iron Mountain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,936 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,645 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Visa Inc (V) - 32,975 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,982 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,580 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38.