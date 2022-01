Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – SRNE

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sorrento” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SRNE) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Sorrento, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and offers clinical and commercial stage therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company. Considering the Company’s lackluster performance since its 2007 initial public offering, it is clear that the Board lacks the ability to fairly assess and oversee the Company’s direction and leadership.

Current Sorrento stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton ([email protected]) or Benjamin Baker ([email protected]) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.

