Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NewEdge Wealth, LLC Buys Blackstone Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Lennar Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company NewEdge Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Lennar Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewEdge Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NewEdge Wealth, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NewEdge Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newedge+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NewEdge Wealth, LLC
  1. iStar Inc (STAR) - 4,759,481 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
  2. Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 1,429,722 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,653 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43%
  4. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,023,550 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  5. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 538,824 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20560.43%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 334,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 595,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 362,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 20560.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 538,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 13017.96%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 707,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 845.71%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 114,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $279.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 208,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,952,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 336,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.62.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Reduced: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 98.96%. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 21,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 3,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 98.62%. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 3,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 70.81%. The sale prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 44,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 54.61%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 65,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 12,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NewEdge Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NewEdge Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NewEdge Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus