NewEdge Wealth, LLC Buys Blackstone Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Lennar Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

New Purchases: XT, EWU, VIG, VTI, VO, KWEB, VT, HYMB, BRK.A, SOXX, TIP, SBUX, REGN, BUG, OEF, CEF, SCZ, TPL, SIVB, DSI, WYNN, IQLT, WPM, ET, VHT, PHYS, IVV, IEF, NVR, IWN, NVCR, HQI, ALB, NLY, PSLV, MDY, GDX, RSP, SHYG, VGK, LCII, CNCE, VBR, VMBS, BRK.B, RCI, VSTM, PYPL, SOFI, SOFI, ACWI, BKLN, IXG, MXI, PSK, VNQ, XLI, CSCO, GPN, EHC, SPGI, VTR, CG, HLT, DOCU, PLTR, CWAN, EMB, IBB, IWM, IWR, KRE, MINT, NFRA, RYT, PLD, AMD, AEP, AON, TFC, BAM, CVS, FUN, CI, CTAS, ETN, EPD, GSK, ISRG, MGA, RSG, STX, SRE, SONY, TGT, TRP, VFC, MA, TEL, SAND, PSX, WES, AY, CWEN, LITE, ALC, TXG, ALHC, LTCH, BSV, DVY, EMLC, EMXC, GUNR, ILF, IYT, MCHI, NOBL, VIGI, CCL, NOK, KYN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Lennar Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewEdge Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NewEdge Wealth, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iStar Inc (STAR) - 4,759,481 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 1,429,722 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,653 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,023,550 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 538,824 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20560.43%

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 334,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 595,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 362,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 20560.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 538,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 13017.96%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 707,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 845.71%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 114,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $279.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 208,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,952,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 336,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.62.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 98.96%. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 21,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 3,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 98.62%. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 3,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 70.81%. The sale prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 44,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 54.61%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 65,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. NewEdge Wealth, LLC still held 12,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.