Veracity Capital LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Williams Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iSun Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc

WMB, ODFL, MRVL, FTNT, FANG, WDAY, ALC, ESI, QQQ, HZNP, ASA, ZBRA, TWTR, TRGP, PAC, PAYX, MTD, FEZ, LNG, APH, SCHF, IWB, NXPI, MMC, BLK, GGAL, DSX, Added Positions: IUSG, EFA, MUB, NOBL, OKE, CEF, IUSV, USRT, PSLV, FISV, IEFA, TIP, FALN, PG, AGG, ASML, WST, IEMG, TSM, IVV, MSFT, BX, NEM, SCHW, TSCO, DGRO, ENTG, CVX, IVW, DVN, DAC, TXT, PXD, AAPL, INMD, AMCR, MRK, VNQ, SHOP, ADBE, GWW, MTCH, PFE, EMR, SYK, SHW, OTIS, LIN, BAC, COST, VTI, MGV, ADM, VLU, JPM, GPC, LMT, INTC, NVDA, ABBV, EXPD, EQIX, MSCI, V, FRC, NOW, CSCO, UNH, BRK.B, CRM, GPN, PEP, NKE, NFLX, PLD, VEA, ARKK,

ISUN, JBL, GDX, KMI, IGSB, ALB, AG, SILJ, MAG, SIVB, AEM, TMO, SWN, PAAS, NUE, CPRT, GNRC, DE, PHYS, DLTR, PYPL, VLUE, BPMC, WPM, COMT, ESGU, IXN, OUNZ, MMP, DHR, AMD, IUSB, EPD, INTU, LRCX, BLOK, DECK, EOG, LPX, DG, ALGN, POOL, ESGE, CTAS, GOVT, ISRG, IWD, EFV, EFG, IJR, CARR, AMGN, MBB, LOW, GOOG, MTUM, FNV, HD, DIS, WMT, VZ, UNP, VGK, PAVE, AMT, IWR, APD, MCK, MSGE, NVO, IJK, KOF, CMCSA, ABEV, FMX, EQC, OMAB, ICE, TXN, JNJ, Sold Out: SWK, LEG, GOLD, CAR, DOCU, DAL, HDB, AZN, MELI, ALLK, IXG, ENB, UPS, CX, HIMX, SID, EBR, T, CBD, C, COTY, WFC, GM, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Williams Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ONEOK Inc, sells iSun Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Jabil Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Veracity Capital LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 196,948 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 148,545 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 110,316 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 48,340 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,676 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $301.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $126.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $253.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 212.59%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 109,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 69.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 152,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 169.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.