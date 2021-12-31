Canal Insurance CO Buys Weibo Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells APA Corp, Tesla Inc, MP Materials Corp

New Purchases: WB, INTC, SBRA, FLNC, ARKK, ARKX, K, KGC, ETHE, KD, BE,

WB, INTC, SBRA, FLNC, ARKK, ARKX, K, KGC, ETHE, KD, BE, Added Positions: PFE, NOC, BMY, VZ, CRNC, NIO, PTRA, CPB,

PFE, NOC, BMY, VZ, CRNC, NIO, PTRA, CPB, Reduced Positions: ABT, LTHM,

ABT, LTHM, Sold Out: APA, TSLA, MP,

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weibo Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Intel Corp, sells APA Corp, Tesla Inc, MP Materials Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2021Q4, Canal Insurance CO owns 82 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,500 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 50,093 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.94% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 115,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $369.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 625.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in NIO Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66.