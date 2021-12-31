Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Canal Insurance CO Buys Weibo Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells APA Corp, Tesla Inc, MP Materials Corp

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys Weibo Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Intel Corp, sells APA Corp, Tesla Inc, MP Materials Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2021Q4, Canal Insurance CO owns 82 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,500 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 50,093 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.94%
  4. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 115,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $369.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 625.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in NIO Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66.



