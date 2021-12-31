Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: MUB, AVDE, VGSH, VEA, INTU, VUSB, AVUV, COST, NEE, ITOT, AEP, IGSB, ED, SHW, NVDA, MRK, REET, TM, ANTM, CLVT, HD, BAC, T, MIN,
- Added Positions: DFAI, BNDX, BND, PEP, VTI, BSV, BRK.A, SCHO, VTV, DFAU, AAPL, VTIP, TIP, ICSH, JNJ, DFAE, KO, DUK, EEM, VXUS, YUM, DFAS, EFA, MDY, BMY, MSFT, VBR, IWM, PFE, ENB, PG, MCD, AGG, XOM, VOO, BA, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, ALTR, BIV, SCHR, ESGV, IWV, DIS, ABT, WY, SO, SCHB, SCHE, VWO, QQQ, IVV, GOOG, ZTS, JPM, INFO, GOOGL, CCI, VYM, IWN, IWB, ICF, DFUS, VZ,
- Sold Out: HON, TSLA, CVNA, GE, IBM, MDT, SQQQ, KD,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 416,116 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 626,556 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 242,048 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,134 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 58,248 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 49,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 75,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $555.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 375.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 125,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 697.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 59,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 70,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 521.82%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $469805.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
