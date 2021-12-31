Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: MUB, AVDE, VGSH, VEA, INTU, VUSB, AVUV, COST, NEE, ITOT, AEP, IGSB, ED, SHW, NVDA, MRK, REET, TM, ANTM, CLVT, HD, BAC, T, MIN,

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Honeywell International Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 416,116 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 626,556 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 242,048 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,134 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 58,248 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 49,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 75,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $555.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 375.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 125,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 697.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 59,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 70,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 521.82%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $469805.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.