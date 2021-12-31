Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys EPAM Systems Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Teladoc Health Inc,

- New Purchases: EPAM, FDS, SBNY, CIBR, SEDG, VIS, IYE, ARKQ, SEIC, BBH, SMFG, SSD, TD, IYZ, IYR, VEU, IBB, IYM, SIZE, MTUM, IXC, IDNA, IXP, ACWV, PJP, GHC, GNOM, FINX, ROBO, DWLD, BRX,
- Added Positions: NDAQ, ACN, REGN, O, XLC, CTRA, CVS, UNH, KAI, SLB, PEP, NRG, MCO, MNST, SNA, ILMN, CDNS, TRNO, XLY, YUMC, YETI, WSM, WAL, XLE, VGT, XLF, VDE, VCR, VO, XLV, UDR, XLI, XLK, SFIX, TSM, INTU, ASML, BKR, CNP, CHX, CRWD, DEO, ET, EPD, EOG, FOCS, PKI, IEMG, IEFA, IJH, IXJ, IWD, KHC, MOS, NVS, PENN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVV, MSFT, NVDA, TDOC, AMZN, GOOG, FB, GOOGL, BRK.B, FVRR, LLY, VZ, BAC, TSLA, MMM, ADBE, SQ, CMCSA, DIS, HD, PI, JNJ, MA, PYPL, PG, SPLK, UL, WFC, ABT, ABBV, AMD, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMGN, AON, AMAT, T, ADP, BK, BLK, BA, BMY, AVGO, COF, CAT, CHTR, CVX, CB, CI, CSCO, C, KO, COP, CSX, DHR, DE, EBAY, XOM, FDX, FIS, FTNT, GE, HCA, HON, INTC, NTLA, IBM, LRCX, LIN, LMT, LOW, MPC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MU, MRNA, MDLZ, MS, MSCI, NFLX, NSC, ORCL, PFE, PM, PNC, QCOM, RTX, SPGI, CRM, SCHW, SPY, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, WBA, WMT, WTW, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AES, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, ALLE, LNT, ALL, AMCR, AEE, AAL, AWK, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ANTM, APA, APTV, ADM, ANET, AIZ, ATO, ADSK, AZO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BBWI, BAX, BDX, WRB, BBY, BIO, BIIB, TECH, BX, BKNG, BWA, BXP, BSX, BR, BNL, BIP, BRO, BF.B, CHRW, CZR, CPB, CAH, KMX, CCL, CARR, CTLT, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CE, CNC, CDAY, CERN, CF, CRL, CMG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CFG, CTXS, CLX, CME, CMS, CTSH, CL, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CCI, CMI, DHI, DRI, DVA, DECK, DAL, XRAY, DVN, DXCM, FANG, DLR, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DG, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DOW, DTE, DUK, DRE, DD, DXC, EGBN, EMN, ETN, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENPH, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, ETSY, RE, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FAST, FITB, FE, FISV, FLT, FMC, F, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, FNV, BEN, FCX, AJG, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNRC, GD, GIS, GM, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GPN, GL, GORO, GWW, GH, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, JKHY, HSIC, HSY, HES, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HST, HWM, HPQ, HUM, JBHT, HBAN, HII, IEX, IDXX, INFO, ITW, INCY, IR, ICE, IP, IPG, IVZ, QQQ, IPGP, IQV, IRM, ACWI, EFA, DSI, SUSA, IWB, IWF, IWS, IWM, IVW, J, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KIM, KMI, KLAC, KR, LHX, LH, LW, LVS, LDOS, LEN, LBRDK, LNC, LKQ, L, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MEDP, MET, MTD, MGM, MCHP, MAA, MC, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MSI, NTAP, NWL, NWSA, NWS, NLSN, NI, NTRS, NOC, NLOK, NCLH, NVAX, NUE, NTR, NVR, NXPI, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORLY, OGN, OTIS, PCAR, PKG, PH, PAYX, PAYC, PNR, PBCT, PSX, PNW, PXD, POOL, PPG, PPL, TROW, PFG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PTC, PSA, PEG, PHM, PVH, QRVO, DGX, RL, RJF, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SASR, SBAC, FNDB, SCHA, SCPL, STX, SEE, XLP, SRE, NOW, SHW, SPG, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SO, LUV, GLD, MDY, SWK, STT, STE, SYK, SIVB, SYF, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TPR, TEL, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TMUS, TSCO, TT, TDG, TRV, TRMB, TFC, TWTR, TYL, TSN, ULTA, UAA, UA, UAL, URI, UHS, USB, VFC, VLO, VUG, VNQ, VOO, VB, VTI, VONG, VIG, VXUS, VYM, VOX, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VTRS, VNO, VMC, WAB, WM, WAT, WEC, WST, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZTS,
- Sold Out: KSU, WU, FRT, LEG, HELE, HBI, SLVM, DBJP, VNT, AYLA, DELL, SAP, RIG, HEI.A, APO, ROLL, EDIT, ATRI, VTV, VEA, QUAL, IWO, IWN, IGM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,836,119 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,631,251 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 323,522 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,593,797 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 236,888 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $304.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $181.73 and $202.46, with an estimated average price of $192.42. The stock is now traded at around $164.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 487,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 340,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 412.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $208.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.24%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $218.04 and $254.45, with an estimated average price of $237.58.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.89%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 94,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.07%. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 174,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 68,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Block Inc (SQ)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Block Inc by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 77,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 25.16%. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.
