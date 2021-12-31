Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys EPAM Systems Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Teladoc Health Inc,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EPAM Systems Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Signature Bank, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, , Fiverr International, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 669 stocks with a total value of $31 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chevy+chase+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,836,119 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,631,251 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 323,522 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,593,797 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 236,888 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $304.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $181.73 and $202.46, with an estimated average price of $192.42. The stock is now traded at around $164.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 487,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 340,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 412.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $208.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.24%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $218.04 and $254.45, with an estimated average price of $237.58.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.89%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 94,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.07%. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 174,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 68,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Block Inc by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 77,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 25.16%. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.