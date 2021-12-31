Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: VXUS,

VXUS, Added Positions: IWV, GSG,

IWV, GSG, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IEMG, IWM, GLD, SPY,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,152 shares, 30.42% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 380,150 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.99% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 409,053 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.4% iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) - 1,051,230 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 73,740 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 106,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 78.18%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.