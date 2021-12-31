Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,152 shares, 30.42% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 380,150 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.99%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 409,053 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.4%
- iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) - 1,051,230 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 73,740 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 106,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 78.18%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying