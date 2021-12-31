Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

insider
2 hours ago
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,152 shares, 30.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 380,150 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.99%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 409,053 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.4%
  4. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) - 1,051,230 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 73,740 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 106,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 78.18%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.



