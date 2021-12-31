Advisors Management Group Inc Buys First Horizon Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: SWKS, CLX, NVDA, SPY, AMAT, PEP, ABBV, TISI, GPL, HYMC,

SWKS, CLX, NVDA, SPY, AMAT, PEP, ABBV, TISI, GPL, HYMC, Added Positions: FHN, VZ, CSCO, T, KHC, PGX, PFFD, XLF, INTC, IDU, DE, BMY, QQQ, VTI, WRN, TSLA, FB, CAG, MMM,

FHN, VZ, CSCO, T, KHC, PGX, PFFD, XLF, INTC, IDU, DE, BMY, QQQ, VTI, WRN, TSLA, FB, CAG, MMM, Reduced Positions: BSJM, NVAX, GNRC, BSCN, SPDW, FAST, IXUS, SCHX, XLE, HBI, ALC, VTRS, MCD, PAVE, SCHD, BAC, XLV,

BSJM, NVAX, GNRC, BSCN, SPDW, FAST, IXUS, SCHX, XLE, HBI, ALC, VTRS, MCD, PAVE, SCHD, BAC, XLV, Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, CNI, GAXY, VSBGF,

Investment company Advisors Management Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys First Horizon Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Clorox Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Canadian National Railway Co, Generac Holdings Inc, Galaxy Next Generation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q4, Advisors Management Group Inc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 1,456,245 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 625,607 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 263,277 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Southern Co (SO) - 134,815 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,837 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $146.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $167.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 358,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $0.81 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.08.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Galaxy Next Generation Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.