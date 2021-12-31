Advisors Management Group Inc Buys First Horizon Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Canadian National Railway Co

- New Purchases: SWKS, CLX, NVDA, SPY, AMAT, PEP, ABBV, TISI, GPL, HYMC,
- Added Positions: FHN, VZ, CSCO, T, KHC, PGX, PFFD, XLF, INTC, IDU, DE, BMY, QQQ, VTI, WRN, TSLA, FB, CAG, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: BSJM, NVAX, GNRC, BSCN, SPDW, FAST, IXUS, SCHX, XLE, HBI, ALC, VTRS, MCD, PAVE, SCHD, BAC, XLV,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, CNI, GAXY, VSBGF,
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 1,456,245 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 625,607 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 263,277 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Southern Co (SO) - 134,815 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,837 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $146.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $167.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 358,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp (VSBGF)
Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $0.81 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.08.Sold Out: Galaxy Next Generation Inc (GAXY)
Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Galaxy Next Generation Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.
