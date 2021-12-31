Unison Asset Management LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp

Investment company Unison Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Unison Asset Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Unison Asset Management LLC.
1. Unison Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Unison Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unison Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unison Asset Management LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Unison Asset Management LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,528 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 40,840 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 17,789 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 32,404 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 19,251 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 32,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.
