Unison Asset Management LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp

Added Positions: LBRDA, BABA,

LBRDA, BABA, Reduced Positions: ANTM, LOW, BAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Unison Asset Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,528 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 40,840 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 17,789 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96% CDW Corp (CDW) - 32,404 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 19,251 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.

Unison Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 32,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.