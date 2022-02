DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q4, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 1828 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,260,223 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,209 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,834 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,596 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,204 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17%

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 194,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 114,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,034,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 270.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 422,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 338.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 117,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 125,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2456.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.