Rain Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Ca

2 hours ago
Investment company Rain Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rain Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rain Capital Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rain Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,317 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 168,467 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,746 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  4. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 115,794 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 82,984 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rain Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rain Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rain Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rain Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rain Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
