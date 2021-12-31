Rain Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Ca

New Purchases: VXUS,

VXUS, Added Positions: MINT, VCLT, VT, AGG, ESGE, SPGI, ACWV, ACWX, DVY, EEM, HDV, IJJ, IWV, JPEM, VEU,

MINT, VCLT, VT, AGG, ESGE, SPGI, ACWV, ACWX, DVY, EEM, HDV, IJJ, IWV, JPEM, VEU, Reduced Positions: IEF, IEI, ACWI, USMV, AAAU, VB, EFA, GUNR, SCHD, SPY, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rain Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rain Capital Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rain Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rain+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,317 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 168,467 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,746 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 115,794 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 82,984 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Rain Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rain Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.