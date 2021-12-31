Accredited Investors Inc. Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VIG, AGG, AAXJ, VEA, SLYV, TMO, IDV, QCOM, EMR, FDX, EXPD, SCZ, AMD, LOW, PTON, SCHE, SCHC, CVS, CTAS, VNQ, AMT, LNT,
- Added Positions: EFA, IWP, IJR, IJJ, IWN, VT, EFV, SPYV, COST, IEMG, GWX, ESML, BAC, DES, HD, ESGD, VWO, PEP, BHG, EAGG, ECL, TGT, VEU, PYPL, MCD, JNJ, PRFZ, SUSA, DSI, ESGE, USXF, DMXF, VZ, V, WMT, AMGN, FAST, XLF, RH, PG, NVDA, IYW, GE, IWO, SUSB,
- Reduced Positions: RBLX, AAPL, GOOGL, MGK, IWF, SCHB, MDT, INTC, MSFT, NFLX, GIS, HTLF, IJH, MRK, ABBV, PM, DEM, ABT, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, BMY, AATC, AATC, BK, DIS, BA, VB, TNC, MO, RTX, PFE, ORCL, BDX, LMT, LLY, IVW, IWD, SOXX, ITOT, CVX, IBM, CSCO, HON, CLF, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: TCMD, BABA, F, LHX, CPUH.U, OGN, TMDI, KD,
For the details of Accredited Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accredited+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Accredited Investors Inc.
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,536,370 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,822,546 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 616,676 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,344 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 265,290 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $581.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5340.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 431,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.93%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 325,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 393,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 194,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $505.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.
