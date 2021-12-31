Accredited Investors Inc. Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: VIG, AGG, AAXJ, VEA, SLYV, TMO, IDV, QCOM, EMR, FDX, EXPD, SCZ, AMD, LOW, PTON, SCHE, SCHC, CVS, CTAS, VNQ, AMT, LNT,

VIG, AGG, AAXJ, VEA, SLYV, TMO, IDV, QCOM, EMR, FDX, EXPD, SCZ, AMD, LOW, PTON, SCHE, SCHC, CVS, CTAS, VNQ, AMT, LNT, Added Positions: EFA, IWP, IJR, IJJ, IWN, VT, EFV, SPYV, COST, IEMG, GWX, ESML, BAC, DES, HD, ESGD, VWO, PEP, BHG, EAGG, ECL, TGT, VEU, PYPL, MCD, JNJ, PRFZ, SUSA, DSI, ESGE, USXF, DMXF, VZ, V, WMT, AMGN, FAST, XLF, RH, PG, NVDA, IYW, GE, IWO, SUSB,

EFA, IWP, IJR, IJJ, IWN, VT, EFV, SPYV, COST, IEMG, GWX, ESML, BAC, DES, HD, ESGD, VWO, PEP, BHG, EAGG, ECL, TGT, VEU, PYPL, MCD, JNJ, PRFZ, SUSA, DSI, ESGE, USXF, DMXF, VZ, V, WMT, AMGN, FAST, XLF, RH, PG, NVDA, IYW, GE, IWO, SUSB, Reduced Positions: RBLX, AAPL, GOOGL, MGK, IWF, SCHB, MDT, INTC, MSFT, NFLX, GIS, HTLF, IJH, MRK, ABBV, PM, DEM, ABT, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, BMY, AATC, AATC, BK, DIS, BA, VB, TNC, MO, RTX, PFE, ORCL, BDX, LMT, LLY, IVW, IWD, SOXX, ITOT, CVX, IBM, CSCO, HON, CLF, CMCSA,

RBLX, AAPL, GOOGL, MGK, IWF, SCHB, MDT, INTC, MSFT, NFLX, GIS, HTLF, IJH, MRK, ABBV, PM, DEM, ABT, GOOG, AMZN, AXP, BMY, AATC, AATC, BK, DIS, BA, VB, TNC, MO, RTX, PFE, ORCL, BDX, LMT, LLY, IVW, IWD, SOXX, ITOT, CVX, IBM, CSCO, HON, CLF, CMCSA, Sold Out: TCMD, BABA, F, LHX, CPUH.U, OGN, TMDI, KD,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Alphabet Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Ford Motor Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accredited Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accredited+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,536,370 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,822,546 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 616,676 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,344 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 265,290 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $581.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5340.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 431,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.93%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 325,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 393,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 194,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $505.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.