Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

2 hours ago
Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 821 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,970 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,038 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 79,278 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,273 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,622 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $166.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 469.81%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 531.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 997.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.



