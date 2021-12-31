Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: GTO, NUSC, DB, IDRV, MSGS, ESGV, CCSI, BROS, IONQ, ONL, RIVN, DOUG, ARKK, FAS, FINX, IXP, NUEM, ONON, BK, RNXT, EVGO, BTX, ASAN, AUTL, VRCA, SE, BHVN, TEAM, EXPI, BLNK, K, LUMN,

T, SDY, IEF, GOOGL, AMAT, SCHA, NVS, SIRI, NAD, BKLN, FB, JNJ, CRM, PSEC, TTE, FCT, TDC, WMT, PYPL, BNTX, FLRN, HEDJ, IJK, PBW, VIG, VOX, F, NBTB, AIG, PEP, XOM, GNW, DD, ED, MAR, HON, MBB, DVY, KO, IJT, IWF, SNOW, CLX, CHKP, CAT, VCSH, AMGN, VOT, VUG, VV, MCY, NVAX, VTRS, RIG, UNP, VOD, WAB, MMM, ET, AMJ, VMW, LOW, GS, APPN, MRNA, DOW, OTIS, KD, Sold Out: SPTI, EMB, FRT, FCX, FRC, DISCK, LI, IP, PDBC, OIH, FOVL, LVS, DNA, MAPS, CPNG, AI, AUVI, XPEV, QRTEA, BYND, NIO, SNAP, LIFE, XENE, OGS, PANL, MIC, SAVA, FOLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 821 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,970 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,038 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 79,278 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,273 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,622 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $166.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 469.81%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $936.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 531.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 997.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.