Gold'n Futures Launches New Website and Announces Options Cancellation and Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), ( GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report the launch of its new website. The new site at https://goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com/ is intended to provide the best current information on the Company and its activities. We are planning further upgrades to this website to benefit our stakeholders and investors including a photo gallery of our on-going exploration activities on our Hercules Gold Project in northern Ontario, soon to be adopted Environmental, Social and Governance Policies, and site and corporate video updates. We encourage visiting the website often to see its improvements.

The Company further announces that:

6,550,000 stock options have been cancelled effective January 7, 2022 as follows:





Name Number of

Cancelled Options Original Date of

Grant Expiry Date



Exercise

Price Consultants 3,450,000 August 27, 2020 August 27, 2025 $0.25 Director/Officers 1,350,000 August 27, 2020 August 27, 2025 $0.25 Director 1,000,000 September 22, 2020 September 22, 2025 $0.295 Director/Officers 750,000 March 24, 2021 March 24, 2023 $0.15 Total 6,550,000

pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted stock options to arms-length consultants of the Company to purchase up to 6,250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share. The options have a term of five years expiring January 31, 2027.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) ( GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules Gold Project. The Hercules property is located 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhirst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Hercules is in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Canada and is 40 km west of the Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine development. The Hercules lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres and comprises 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the Hercules Gold Project, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes with more than 107,000 m of drill core. With surface grab samples grading up 10,374 g/t gold and channel samples up to 32.96 g/t gold across 11.6 m, the Hercules gold zones offer top tier targets for the expansion of its historical resources.

For more information, please visit our website at: https://goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com/

For further information

Stephen Wilkinson,

President and CEO

[email protected]



The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.