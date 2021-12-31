Equitable Trust Co Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Investment company Equitable Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, HCA Healthcare Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Equitable Trust Co owns 369 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITABLE TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 962,131 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,263 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
  3. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) - 1,598,820 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.49%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,349,743 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.3%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,919 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 264,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,598,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 136,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 131,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 85,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 228,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 36.3%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Equitable Trust Co still held 1,349,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.7%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Equitable Trust Co still held 349,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 90.86%. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1132.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Equitable Trust Co still held 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 89.12%. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Equitable Trust Co still held 36,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Evolution AB (EVVTY)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Evolution AB by 46.85%. The sale prices were between $96.79 and $180.8, with an estimated average price of $144.96. The stock is now traded at around $124.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Equitable Trust Co still held 28,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $348.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Equitable Trust Co still held 11,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.



