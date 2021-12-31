Equitable Trust Co Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: GUNR, EWJ, ACCD, HPQ, ACM, XLK, DOCU, MSOS, LRCX, ITW, LIT, PRVA, SOXX, EW, GRID, COST, WCLD, SPT, PODD, TRUP, YETI, WK, GDX, MCK, NCR, SCHG, CDK, EXC, EXPO, BLOK, CRGY, ALRM, FLR, CNQ, HIPO,

GUNR, EWJ, ACCD, HPQ, ACM, XLK, DOCU, MSOS, LRCX, ITW, LIT, PRVA, SOXX, EW, GRID, COST, WCLD, SPT, PODD, TRUP, YETI, WK, GDX, MCK, NCR, SCHG, CDK, EXC, EXPO, BLOK, CRGY, ALRM, FLR, CNQ, HIPO, Added Positions: INFL, AMZN, HCA, CCI, SYY, ABNB, ICLR, MA, IXUS, QQQ, EOG, FDX, HD, NFLX, SHOP, AAPL, ADSK, XOM, ICE, NEM, V, PG, ABT, AON, JPM, CRM, SYK, DIS, CAT, CSCO, KO, INTC, MCD, PEP, PFE, SBUX, RTX, WFC, PYPL, KHC, ESGV, IBB, MMM, DHR, GIS, HON, PWFL, JNJ, JLL, MDLZ, RHHBY, CNSWF, ADUS, QNST, GWRE, ESI, W, QRVO, OKTA, SMMNY, GO, ADYEY, BOTZ, ALGN, CRMT, AMWD, AZO, BECN, BMY, CCMP, SCHW, CVX, C, EME, ENS, ESGR, PLUS, GSK, ICUI, IPAR, LSTR, LMT, NSC, ORCL, PBI, QCOM, DORM, ROP, SHW, SP, SNV, TXN, RDS.B, QRTEA, VRTS, GLOB, FNWB, TWLO, VRRM, CWK, RSP, STIP, VSGX,

INFL, AMZN, HCA, CCI, SYY, ABNB, ICLR, MA, IXUS, QQQ, EOG, FDX, HD, NFLX, SHOP, AAPL, ADSK, XOM, ICE, NEM, V, PG, ABT, AON, JPM, CRM, SYK, DIS, CAT, CSCO, KO, INTC, MCD, PEP, PFE, SBUX, RTX, WFC, PYPL, KHC, ESGV, IBB, MMM, DHR, GIS, HON, PWFL, JNJ, JLL, MDLZ, RHHBY, CNSWF, ADUS, QNST, GWRE, ESI, W, QRVO, OKTA, SMMNY, GO, ADYEY, BOTZ, ALGN, CRMT, AMWD, AZO, BECN, BMY, CCMP, SCHW, CVX, C, EME, ENS, ESGR, PLUS, GSK, ICUI, IPAR, LSTR, LMT, NSC, ORCL, PBI, QCOM, DORM, ROP, SHW, SP, SNV, TXN, RDS.B, QRTEA, VRTS, GLOB, FNWB, TWLO, VRRM, CWK, RSP, STIP, VSGX, Reduced Positions: IAU, IGSB, MELI, GOOGL, PDBC, MSFT, EVVTY, FB, SHC, ILMN, MRK, TFC, SIVR, ADBE, AMP, BAC, SON, ANSS, FISV, MDT, VRSK, IAC, DE, MS, PHM, T, IDXX, DXCM, INTU, HLT, REGN, SBAC, VRSN, ATLKY, GOOG, CP, FAST, IBM, MTD, MCO, RMD, STE, TSM, TECH, USB, UNH, VMC, CG, RACE, SHZHY, WXXWY, ASLE, ASML, AMT, BLK, AZTA, VALE, CR, ECL, IT, ISRG, MKL, SPGI, NVDA, NSRGY, TFX, UNF, WMT, WM, EBAY, ADDYY, LULU, EXPGY, PM, CSLLY, LVMUY, AVGO, DSDVY, AMADY, EPAM, NOW, ABBV, SXYAY, VEEV, ETSY, BKI, CABO, TDOC, CSTR, BL, DAVA, ALC, RVLV, ESPO, XBI, AFL, MO, BDX, CBRE, CVS, KMX, CLX, CSGP, CMCSA, DVA, D, DUK, EMR, HEI, NKE, ODFL, BKNG, PEG, SAP, SO, TYL, HEI.A, DAL, PRO, MASI, MSCI, DG, MTDR, BFAM, WSC, SITE, COUP, GSHD, WH, FOCS, CRWD,

IAU, IGSB, MELI, GOOGL, PDBC, MSFT, EVVTY, FB, SHC, ILMN, MRK, TFC, SIVR, ADBE, AMP, BAC, SON, ANSS, FISV, MDT, VRSK, IAC, DE, MS, PHM, T, IDXX, DXCM, INTU, HLT, REGN, SBAC, VRSN, ATLKY, GOOG, CP, FAST, IBM, MTD, MCO, RMD, STE, TSM, TECH, USB, UNH, VMC, CG, RACE, SHZHY, WXXWY, ASLE, ASML, AMT, BLK, AZTA, VALE, CR, ECL, IT, ISRG, MKL, SPGI, NVDA, NSRGY, TFX, UNF, WMT, WM, EBAY, ADDYY, LULU, EXPGY, PM, CSLLY, LVMUY, AVGO, DSDVY, AMADY, EPAM, NOW, ABBV, SXYAY, VEEV, ETSY, BKI, CABO, TDOC, CSTR, BL, DAVA, ALC, RVLV, ESPO, XBI, AFL, MO, BDX, CBRE, CVS, KMX, CLX, CSGP, CMCSA, DVA, D, DUK, EMR, HEI, NKE, ODFL, BKNG, PEG, SAP, SO, TYL, HEI.A, DAL, PRO, MASI, MSCI, DG, MTDR, BFAM, WSC, SITE, COUP, GSHD, WH, FOCS, CRWD, Sold Out: HDB, EHC, CI, LBRDK, BA, LYB, MJ, VMEO, AHCO, SSNC, XPO, MCF, HMTV, LBRDA, OLLI, HCSG, NIO, COF, WTRH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, HCA Healthcare Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Equitable Trust Co owns 369 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITABLE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 962,131 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,263 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85% Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) - 1,598,820 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.49% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,349,743 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,919 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68%

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 264,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,598,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 136,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $182.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 131,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 85,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 228,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 36.3%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Equitable Trust Co still held 1,349,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.7%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Equitable Trust Co still held 349,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 90.86%. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1132.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Equitable Trust Co still held 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 89.12%. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Equitable Trust Co still held 36,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Evolution AB by 46.85%. The sale prices were between $96.79 and $180.8, with an estimated average price of $144.96. The stock is now traded at around $124.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Equitable Trust Co still held 28,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $348.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Equitable Trust Co still held 11,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.