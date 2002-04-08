OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Grant of options – Director and PDMR dealings

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Directors"), acting on a recommendation of the Remuneration Committee with Mr Brancaccio and Mr Denoyer absenting themselves on grounds of interest, has awarded the following options on 31 January 2022.



(a) Bernard Denoyer (Director)

Mr Denoyer has been awarded options to acquire 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of 8 pence per share. The options will vest in equal tranches over three years beginning on the date of grant.

(b) Raj Patil (PDMR)

Mr Patil has been awarded a total of 7,500,000 options: (i) 2,500 of the options vest on the Company filing a complete IND package in respect of its lead product candidate, OK-101, by no later than 31 October 2022; and; (ii) 5,000,000 of the options vest subject to the successful outcome of the Phase II Clinical (a primary or secondary endpoint of which being a demonstration of efficacy);

(c) Keeren Shah (PDMR)

Ms Shah has been awarded options to acquire 150,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of 8 pence per share. The options will vest in equal tranches over three years beginning on the date of grant.

(d) John Brancaccio (Director)

Mr Brancaccio has been awarded options to acquire 100,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of 8 pence per share. The options will vest in equal tranches over three years beginning on the date of grant.

This information set out below is provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name (i) Bernard Denoyer



(ii) Raj Patil



(iii) Keeren Shah



(iv) John Brancaccio 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status (i) Non-Executive Director



(ii) Chief Scientific Officer



(iii) Chief Financial Officer



(iv) Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name OKYO Pharma Limited b) LEI 213800VVN5CB56Y15A05 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of no par value b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited: GG00BD3FV870 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume (i) 8p (i) 1,000,000 (ii) 8p (ii) 7,500,000 (iii) 8p (iii) 150,000 (iv) 8p (iv) 100,000 f) Date of the transaction 31 January 2022 g) Place of the transaction XLON

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



Notes for Editors:

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye disease (DED) and chronic pain.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immunological cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating DED. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of DED and corneal neuropathic pain; and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)

DED is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, DED remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.