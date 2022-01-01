Cowen Named "Best ESG Research" By ESG Investing Magazine

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. ( COWN, Financial) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been named winner of “Best ESG Research” at the ESG Investing Awards 2022, the world’s leading awards celebrating excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.



The third annual ESG Investing Awards, administered by ESG Investing Magazine, were judged by an independent panel of experts from industry and academia. The Awards celebrate the most impactful products, funds and initiatives that are making a positive contribution towards the integrity, uptake and success of ESG investing.

“Every day, Cowen strives to outperform for our clients by providing them with thought-provoking and agenda-setting research that gives them an edge,” said Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Director of Research. “This mission remains anchored in our core values of ESG and sustainability, which motivate our desire to make a broad positive impact both internally and externally. We are honored to be recognized by ESG Investing for our leadership in this space, and look forward to pushing the boundaries of our existing ESG research, while meaningfully contributing to the continued prominence of sustainable investing around the globe.”

Cowen’s research department consists of more than 60 senior analysts who cover over 975 securities across a range of industries.

Matthew Clements, editor of ESG Investing, said, “This year we have received nearly double the number of nominations from 2021 and our judges have been asked to assess finalists of outstanding quality across all categories. We have also seen a blossoming of new ESG fund types as well as a considerable expansion in the quantity and scope of ESG research and product offerings. This is a trend that is set to continue as ESG becomes more embedded in investment mandates globally, and sustainability issues move to the forefront of investors’ priorities. Many thanks to all our judges and congratulations to our winners and finalists.”

ESG Investing is a division of Global Markets Media, a UK-based financial media company bringing research, conferences and training to trading and investment professionals across the globe.

About Cowen’s ESG & Sustainability Research

Cowen was the first major Wall Street firm to place company-specific ESG Scores on the cover of its research reports. More information about this initiative may be found at https://www.cowen.com/about/esg-scores/.

Cowen analysts Marc Bianchi, Thomas Boyes, Gabe Daoud, David Deckelbaum, Jason Gabelman, Brian Holland, and Jeff Osborne and their teams cover a full spectrum of ESG & sustainability stocks, including alternative energy (such as solar and wind), battery technology, biofuels and renewable fuels, electric vehicles and mobility technology, electric vehicle charging, industrial gases and equipment, lithium and rare earth materials, smart grid, and sustainable food and farming.

In addition, in 2021, Cowen expanded its Washington Research Group with the hire of John Miller, who focuses exclusively on analyzing ESG & Sustainability policy, regulation and legislation. Cowen’s Washington Research Group has consistently ranked as one of the leading providers of policy analysis to institutional investors by third-party polls.

Through the Ahead Of The Curve® Series, Cowen’s flagship research offering, Cowen analysts have authored numerous reports that focus on ESG and sustainability, including the Future of Mobility Primer, Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Primer, and a landmark, seven-report series on energy transition.

Cowen hosts numerous sector events that serve as the center of discussion between investors and innovative companies, including its Mobility Disruption conference, Industrial Technology, Robotics & Sustainability conference, and its annual Energy Conference. Cowen also hosts an ongoing conference call series focused on energy transition.



About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

