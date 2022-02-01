FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Set to Present at Project Fashion Event in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company will be showcasing its latest fashion at the Project Fashion Event for Men & Women from February 14th to February 16th located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth 82438.

Standing for what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is a live event and digital platform where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find margin-building products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. This is a huge revenue opportunity for Formrunner Apparel as people come from all over the world to source clothing. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This will open up many avenues for the company and expand our brand into numerous stores across the globe along with making strong future connections!" Lisa Nelson also stated, "This is the most comprehensive event for connective community experiences, thought-provoking insights, and global media reach and we can't wait to take this next step!" Overall, PROJECT Las Vegas gives brands the opportunity to accelerate sales and foster new and refreshed business connections through access to the most influential community of fashion retail decision makers as well as amplifying brand awareness as a whole and Formrunner Apparel Inc. is ready to dominate the competition!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

