Glaukos Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results after Market Close on February 22

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) on February 22, 2022.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-210-2212 (U.S.) or 646-960-0390 (International) and enter Conference ID 7935742. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

