Eat Well Group Announces Expanded Distribution of Amara Organic Foods to H-E-B Stores in the United States

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group” or “EWG”) (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce that it’s majority-owned portfolio company, Amara Organic Foods (“Amara”), one of the fastest-growing baby food brands in America, is now available in approximately 200 HEB Grocery Company, LP (“H-E-B”) locations in the United States.

H-E-B is one of the largest independently owned food retailers in the United States. The company has been operational for more than 100 years and serves families across Texas and Mexico in 155 communities with over 420 stores. Additionally, H-E-B recently ranked second, behind only Amazon, in dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index, which provides data on top retailer rankings according to consumers for the United States.1

Amara launched in H-E-B in June, 2021 and has since increased the Company’s product line to include two new 100% Veggie flavours; Peas+Corn+%26amp%3B+Carrots and Tropical+Mango.

“We're thrilled to be expanding our retail shelf footprint with one of our key retailers, H-E-B. It's a true testament to Amara's strong growth in the category and the changing customer. Customers are increasingly thinking about the food they eat and Amara's truly the only baby food that can bring all the benefits of fresh with the convenience of shelf stable,” commented Jessica Sturzenegger, Founder & CEO of Amara.

Distribution to H-E-B in the United States adds to Amara’s strong retail footprint with distribution to many of North America’s leading big-box retailers, including: Walmart Canada, Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Loblaws and more. Amara is focused on developing a blend of natural and traditional-big box retailers in order to become a household brand for every family. With strong demand in both natural and conventional channels, Amara continues to accelerate its omnichannel sales distribution strategy and strengthen its ecommerce platform.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20220111005421%2Fen%2FAmazon-H-E-B-and-Market-Basket-are-the-Top-U.S.-Grocery-Retailers-dunnhumby-Retailer-Preference-Index-Finds

