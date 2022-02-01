TITAN NORTH AMERICA ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH KUBOTA ON NEW, KUBOTA BRANDED TRAC LOADER II TIRES

PR Newswire

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or "TWI") and Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) / Kubota Canada Limited (KCL) ("Kubota") have entered into an exclusivity agreement on select sizes of Titan's new Trac Loader II tires for compact and utility tractor models used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and light construction applications. This innovative tire, branded with Titan and Kubota both displayed on the sidewall of the tire, will bring new value to Titan and Kubota customers.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're excited to launch this innovative tire into the market that will perform well in diverse applications and do so with both the Titan and Kubota brands being represented. We have had a strong, long-standing relationship with Kubota and enjoy collaborating with their development teams. The Trac Loader II is a first for Titan as an OEM branded tire product in this space, but our second exclusivity agreement together with Kubota. Previously, Titan and Kubota partnered on the Goodyear® R14T™ crossover tires, which was the first-time Kubota entered into an exclusivity agreement with a tire manufacturer."

Before entering into agreement with Titan, Kubota conducted testing on the new Trac Loader II. In addition to the improved cleanout, the tire proved to have outstanding stability and durability, along with better roading capabilities resulting from an upgraded center lug.

"We were impressed with how the Trac Loader II performed in residential and commercial applications when paired with our compact and utility tractors," said Chris Box, Kubota Director-Product Marketing, Compact and Utility Tractors. "This tire is a perfect match for our versatile and durable tractors and will enhance our customers' productivity whether they're using them on their property at home or on a farm, ranch, or jobsite."

"It's really good to be partnering with Kubota once again on the new Trac Loader II," said Paul Reitz. "With both of our companies being prevalent on the sidewall, and as one of the industry's leading brands in each of our respective segments, this tire will both look impressive and perform great for Kubota customers."

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, hay tools, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is an affiliate of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 210HP, performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 5900 14th Avenue, Markham, Ontario Canada L3S 4K4, by telephone, at 905-294-6535, by visiting KCL's website kubota.ca or on Facebook.

