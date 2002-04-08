Stephen Henry and Timm Schipporeit Join Perella Weinberg Partners as Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners ( PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Stephen Henry and Timm Schipporeit have joined the Firm as Partners.



Mr. Henry, based in Los Angeles, will provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the Industrials sector with a focus on aerospace and defense.

Mr. Schipporeit, based in London, will focus on expanding PWP EMEA’s Technology and FinTech practice and continuing to build the Firm’s global Private Capital Markets business.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephen and Timm to the Firm,” said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “Their extensive investment banking experience and deep sector expertise will further augment our Advisory business in key markets that are complex and growing. Stephen’s unique perspective, sector knowledge and relationships position us well to broaden our franchise and provide a deeper level of industry expertise to our clients. Timm’s experience in building a robust European FinTech business, close relationships in the venture and growth capital ecosystem and track record advising growth companies will significantly expand our FinTech practice in EMEA and further build our firm’s Private Capital Markets business globally.”

Biographies

Stephen Henry

Mr. Henry has over two decades of investment banking experience focused on advising clients in the aerospace and defense market. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Lazard, which he joined in 2008. Prior to Lazard, Mr. Henry worked at Quarterdeck, the Aerospace & Defense group at Jefferies. He began his career at Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Henry holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

Timm Schipporeit

Mr. Schipporeit has nearly two decades of investment banking and investing experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at FT Partners since 2017, an investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial technology sector, where he started and scaled the EMEA franchise. Before joining FT Partners, Mr. Schipporeit worked as a venture and growth equity investor with Index Ventures. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley in its European Technology Investment Banking Group, advising FinTech, software and internet clients on M&A and capital markets mandates.

Mr. Schipporeit holds a Master of Science in Business Administration, having studied at the University of Passau and London School of Economics.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: [email protected]

For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: [email protected]