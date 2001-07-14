MedMen Announces Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen”or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced its Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a personal shopping program now available in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida dispensaries.

Led by MedMen’s top in-store cannabis experts, or ‘Cannaseurs’, the service offers customers free one-on-one consultations with seasoned budtenders, covering everything from individualized product and strain recommendations to cannabis education and responsible use.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our Cannaseur Personal Concierge Service, a complimentary program that offers customers an expert-led cannabis shopping experience tailored to their personal needs and desires,” said Tracy McCourt, Chief Revenue Officer, MedMen. “At MedMen, we continue to seek out new ways to provide customers with an unparalleled standard of care, all the while refining the industry’s premier retail experience.”

Every MedMen Cannasseur receives expert training through in-depth cannabis workshops and seminars with leading industry experts. A typical session will include questions about a consumer’s experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format. Bringing best-in-class knowledge of cannabinoids, terpenes, cultivation methods, consumption formats and product offerings, our Cannaseurs take pride in advising and guiding patients towards the best product for their personal needs.

Call your local store to book a free one-on-one consultation today.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medmen.com%2Fstores.

