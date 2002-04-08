WSFS Bank Promotes, Expands Responsibilities of Senior Leaders as the Bank Continues to Execute on its Growth Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of three Associates in the Bank’s Commercial, Small Business and Retail Lending divisions.

The following Associates have been promoted:

Jim Wechsler – Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking

– Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking Candice Caruso – Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer

– Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer Anthony Ryan – Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Lending Strategy and Operations



In his newly-created role as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking, Wechsler will lead operations, technology, finance and strategy for the Commercial Banking Division, reporting to Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In addition, Wechsler will continue to oversee NewLane Finance. He joined WSFS in 2010 as a Credit Analyst in Commercial Banking and over the past 11 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer, has held roles leading retail lending, corporate development, fintech partnerships, and corporate strategy for WSFS.

“I am excited to have Jim join our Commercial team and lead our operations,” said Clark. “Jim brings tremendous experience from his roles across the Bank, and I look forward to having his strategic approach to banking, technology and Customer experiences help direct our vision for the future. Jim’s ascension to this role is a great example of WSFS’ commitment to thoughtful and deliberate Associate development and succession planning.”

Caruso will report to Richard Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer, while Ryan will report to Caruso in her new role.

“I am thrilled for Candice and Anthony on their well-earned promotions as we grow a deep bench from a pool of talented Associates,” said Wright. “Both are respected and high-performing leaders within the Bank and industry, and their expanded roles and responsibilities are a direct reflection of their talent, hard work and innovative approaches to how we can best service our consumer and small business Customers as we continue to grow.”

In her new role, Caruso will be responsible for Consumer Lending, Small Business, Government Guaranteed Lending, Community Reinvestment, and the bank’s fintech lending relationships. She joined WSFS in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending and brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 14 years as a business funding expert.

In his new role, Ryan is expanding his scope of work to lead all Small Business Operations, Consumer Lending, Retail Loan Servicing and Credit Cards to capitalize on the connection and efficiencies between consumer and small business lending. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Banking. Ryan joined WSFS Bank in 2011, bringing with him 30 years of retail and small business banking experience.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Eric Springer

(215) 864-1778

[email protected]