Milk-Bone® Announces New Dog Treat Innovations

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milk-Bone® is announcing a suite of new crunchy treats and chewable goodies for 2022 for pet owners to bond with their furry friends. The pet treat brand is adding two new biscuit varieties – Stacked and Stuffed – to the lineup, along with two new irresistible Chews – Flavor Twists and Flavor Braids.

"We're excited to offer more ways than ever to connect with our pets," said Jasen Cusick, Marketing Director, Dog Treats. "We know pet parents are looking for special moments to bond with their dogs and express their love. Our new Milk-Bone treats deliver indulgent flavors and textures that will excite and delight fur babies everywhere."

Further details about Milk-Bone's new offerings:

Stacked + Stuffed: Joining the biscuit lineup from Milk-Bone, Stacked and Stuffed deliver indulgent and wholesome treats for all dogs. Both ring true to their name – Stacked provides a sandwich-like biscuit with Molasses and Peanut Butter Flavored Naturally & Artificially Flavored creme filling in the middle, and is made with no artificial preservatives, colors or fillers. Stuffed is a treat with a crunchy biscuit outside with a soft and chewy bacon and beef filling on the inside, and is made with no artificial flavors, beef by-product meals or fillers. Stacked and Stuffed are available in two sizes, 10 ounces ($3.79) and 30 ounces ($9.79) .





Chews Flavor Twists and Flavor Braids: Bringing together fun and safety for dogs, Milk-Bone is offering new dog chews you can trust, with deliciously bold flavor combinations. Available in a variety of flavors, Flavor Braids and Flavor Twists are one hundred percent rawhide free and plastic free with no artificial flavors. Flavor Twists Chews are available in two sizes, small 20 count ($5.49) and value 70 count ($15.99) . Flavor Braids Chews are also available in two treat sizes, small five count ($5.49) and medium/large four count ($9.89) .

The new products from Milk-Bone are available now nationwide and online at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. Visit Milk-Bone to learn more about the full list of treat offerings.

