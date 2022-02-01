Rockstar Energy Drink Unveils a New Kind of Energy Drink Rockstar Unplugged - with Hemp Seed Oil and B Vitamins

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb.1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to give you the right amount of caffeine when you need it, Rockstar Energy Drink is creating a new kind of energy drink with the launch of Rockstar Unplugged. Rockstar Unplugged focuses less on providing a big hit of energy and more focus on enhancing good vibes with ingredients like hemp seed oil and B vitamins. These elements combined with a fruit-forward energy boost help maintain an easy-going, free-flowing, and soul-fueling attitude for any mood or occasion.

With 80 mg of caffeine, Rockstar Unplugged contains an innovative blend of ingredients that provide an extra burst of energy when you need it. The new sugar-free, calorie-free beverage combines hemp seed oil, B vitamins, spearmint, and lemon balm with a dose of caffeine. It is available in three sugar-free flavors - Blueberry, Passionfruit, and Raspberry Cucumber.

Rockstar Unplugged features a new campaign – Turn Up Your Mood – and new can design with colorful "groove shape" illustrations symbolizing aura, music, and energy. These shapes swirl and expand from the iconic Rockstar star across the 12oz slim cans. Mood and music are visually communicated in every aspect of the campaign.

"With Rockstar Unplugged, we continue the brand's heritage in driving culture while delivering innovation to the category," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "Ninety-one percent of our consumers told us they wanted a beverage that lifts their mood. Rockstar Unplugged delivers the ingredients consumers have been asking for, creating an opportunity for us to transform the category and introduce new consumers to our energy portfolio."

Rockstar Energy's new partnership with MTV will spotlight the Rockstar Unplugged product and launch a first-of-its-kind 3-part music series with the groundbreaking music franchise – MTV Unplugged – that shares its name. Kicking off the music series in Los Angeles, Rockstar and MTV Unplugged will then go on the road, with two additional concerts in 2022. Fans will need to visit turnupyourmood.com to enter for a chance to win a trip to this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

"MTV's legacy is grounded in speaking to young people with content and experiences that matter to them," said Jason White, CMO, MTV Entertainment Group. "This partnership with Rockstar Unplugged enables us to extend the iconic MTV Unplugged franchise to a new generation of music fans as a reimagined concert series that can drive entertainment forward."

Rockstar Unplugged is available for purchase at www.rockstarenergy.com and at retailers where PepsiCo products are sold nationwide, starting at $1.99 per can.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits, and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group is a preeminent global media company, connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands, including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Network, and TV Land. Additionally, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies, and documentary films. MTVE also uses its reach for social impact, spearheading broad change-driven coalitions through mental health and civic engagement campaigns.

