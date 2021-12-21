HAGERTY TO PRODUCE CONCOURS D'LEMONS; FIRST EVENT HELD IN CONJUNCTION WITH NEW CARS & COMMUNITY AT THE AMELIA

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its purpose to save driving and its focus of preserving and expanding inspiring experiences for automotive enthusiasts, Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY) announced a licensing agreement to produce Concours d'Lemons, a motoring festival designed to celebrate the oddball, mundane and unexceptional of the automotive world. Adding Concours d'Lemons to Hagerty's portfolio of events expands the reach of the automotive lifestyle brand's recently acquired premiere automotive events, including The Amelia Concours d'Elegance, Concours d'Elegance of America and the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance.

Created in 2009 as a send-up of high-end concours events, Concours d'Lemons features vehicles that would never find their way onto the manicured lawns of Amelia Island or Pebble Beach. Judges, including celebrities from the automotive world, award thrift-store-sourced trophies to cars divided into classes such as, "Rust Belt American Junk", "Needlessly Complex Italian" and "Most Dangerous." The show culminates in the presentation of the Worst of Show trophy. Spectators and participants appreciate the relaxed atmosphere, unique cars, and the event's humorous and often irreverent take on the car show world. Over the years Concours d'Lemons has grown nationwide with popular shows taking place during Monterey Car Week and The Amelia Concours d'Elegance.

Concours d'Lemons' long-time organizer, Alan Galbraith, will join the Hagerty team to help lead the event into the future.

"It's almost impossible not to smile when you see a once-forgotten misfit of the automotive world celebrated in the way that only Lemons can do," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We've been a long-time sponsor of Lemons so it's a thrill to welcome Alan to our team. Concours d'Lemons ties the car community together while creating on-ramps for new enthusiasts."

Hagerty's first Concours d'Lemons as producer is set to take place during an all-new Cars & Community presented by Griot's Garage event, held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as a part of The Amelia at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Concours d'Lemons will join Cars & Caffeine, RADwood, and the event's first-ever Kids Zone, creating a day of automotive fun for enthusiasts of all ages and interests. A portion of ticket sales will support local charities.

"The Concours d'Lemons gets bigger and dumber every year and putting the show on the golf course is really ridiculous," said Alan Galbraith, self-proclaimed "Head Gasket" of the Concours d'Lemons. "You'll have Pintos and Pacers rusting away next to Ferraris and Lamborghinis, I can't wait."

There is a small fee for car registration that will help support local charities. Concours d'Lemons registrants will receive a Hagerty swag bag and two admission tickets to Hagerty's Cars & Community event. Entrants can register by clicking here.

"Lemons reminds everyone not to take themselves, or their car, even a horrible car, too seriously. If you have a sense of humor about yourself and your car, this is the event for you," laughed Galbraith.

About Concours d'Lemons

Produced by Hagerty, The Concours d'Lemons is a car show that celebrates the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world with events held in conjunction with The Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America in Detroit and during Monterey Auto Week. For a full schedule and pictures/video from past events visit: www.concoursdlemons.com

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding its business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause our actual decisions or results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) Hagerty's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the joint venture, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Hagerty to grow and management growth profitability following the joint venture; (ii) the future financial performance of Hagerty following the joint venture; (iii) new entrants into the market or current competitors of Hagerty developing preferred offerings; (iv) the loss of one or more of Hagerty's distribution partners; (v) Hagerty's inability to prevent, monitor, or detect fraudulent activity, including transactions with insurance policies or payments of claims; (vi) Hagerty's ability to attract and retain members; (vii) Hagerty's ability to prevent cyberattacks or breaches of data security; (viii) regulatory changes affecting Hagerty; (ix) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of insurance claims against Hagerty; and other risks and uncertainties listed in Hagerty's Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2021. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-to-produce-concours-dlemons-first-event-held-in-conjunction-with-new-cars--community-at-the-amelia-301472610.html

SOURCE Hagerty