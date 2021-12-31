Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Zillow Group Inc, The Brink's Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp

insider
Just now
Investment company Greencape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, The Brink's Co, sells NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: Z,
  • Added Positions: BCO,
  • Reduced Positions: NVDA,

For the details of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greencape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
  1. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,429,893 shares, 40.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 264,927 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.32%
  3. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 947,100 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.05%. The holding were 947,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,429,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.



