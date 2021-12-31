Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Zillow Group Inc, The Brink's Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: Z,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, The Brink's Co, sells NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,429,893 shares, 40.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 264,927 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.32% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 947,100 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.05%. The holding were 947,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,429,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.