Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Zillow Group Inc, The Brink's Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp

For the details of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greencape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,429,893 shares, 40.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 264,927 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.32%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 947,100 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.05%. The holding were 947,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,429,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greencape Capital Pty Ltd keeps buying