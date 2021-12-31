Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Target Corp, Visa Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp

- New Purchases: ACN, PEP, MRK, MCD, ON, NFLX, NEE, A, BLL, LOW, SIVB, CMG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BAC, AAPL, UNH, DHR, GOOGL, AMZN, KEYS, PLD, SPGI, TT, MS, LLY, AMT, EL, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: OTIS, HCA, NVDA, BX,
- Sold Out: TGT, V, NKE, PHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,246,319 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,118,543 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 126,870 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.61%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 6,603,669 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.85%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 865,427 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.26%
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 564,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 1,231,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 2,675,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 742,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 2,088,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $427.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 87.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 1,246,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 6,603,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,118,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $472.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 560,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 865,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2706.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 126,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.
