James Hambro & Partners Buys Netflix Inc, Pool Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc

Investment company James Hambro & Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Pool Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Aon PLC, sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2021Q4, James Hambro & Partners owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of James Hambro & Partners
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,767 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 725,192 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,681 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 149,865 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Linde PLC (LIN) - 250,449 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $427.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 78,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 73,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Pool Corp by 977.49%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $476.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Aon PLC by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 147,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.



