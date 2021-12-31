James Hambro & Partners Buys Netflix Inc, Pool Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, UNP, AXP, NVDA, TMX, ABEV, ABBV,
- Added Positions: POOL, AMZN, AON, APH, UNH, JPM, LIN, ISRG, TSM, V, KO, ALLE, TJX, GOOG, ADSK, GLD, VFH, MMC, HON,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, FIS, MSFT, MDLZ, INTU, LMT, GOOGL, FRC, MA, AMRC, ECL, AVTR, DIS, HD, NEE, EL, WTW, EQIX, CHX, ACN, RRX, VMI, VZ, WFC, DHR, AMT,
- Sold Out: TRU, NSC, AIG, FB, NKE, MDT, MCD, ITW, HDB, LLY, CSCO, BLL, ATVI, TCOM, CGNX, PTC, PG, RACE,
For the details of James Hambro & Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/james+hambro+%26+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of James Hambro & Partners
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,767 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 725,192 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,681 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 149,865 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 250,449 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $427.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 78,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 73,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Pool Corp by 977.49%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $476.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Aon PLC by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 147,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of James Hambro & Partners. Also check out:
1. James Hambro & Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. James Hambro & Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. James Hambro & Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that James Hambro & Partners keeps buying