James Hambro & Partners Buys Netflix Inc, Pool Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, UNP, AXP, NVDA, TMX, ABEV, ABBV,

NFLX, UNP, AXP, NVDA, TMX, ABEV, ABBV, Added Positions: POOL, AMZN, AON, APH, UNH, JPM, LIN, ISRG, TSM, V, KO, ALLE, TJX, GOOG, ADSK, GLD, VFH, MMC, HON,

POOL, AMZN, AON, APH, UNH, JPM, LIN, ISRG, TSM, V, KO, ALLE, TJX, GOOG, ADSK, GLD, VFH, MMC, HON, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, FIS, MSFT, MDLZ, INTU, LMT, GOOGL, FRC, MA, AMRC, ECL, AVTR, DIS, HD, NEE, EL, WTW, EQIX, CHX, ACN, RRX, VMI, VZ, WFC, DHR, AMT,

CMCSA, FIS, MSFT, MDLZ, INTU, LMT, GOOGL, FRC, MA, AMRC, ECL, AVTR, DIS, HD, NEE, EL, WTW, EQIX, CHX, ACN, RRX, VMI, VZ, WFC, DHR, AMT, Sold Out: TRU, NSC, AIG, FB, NKE, MDT, MCD, ITW, HDB, LLY, CSCO, BLL, ATVI, TCOM, CGNX, PTC, PG, RACE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Pool Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Aon PLC, sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2021Q4, James Hambro & Partners owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of James Hambro & Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/james+hambro+%26+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,767 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 725,192 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,681 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 149,865 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Linde PLC (LIN) - 250,449 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $427.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 78,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 73,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Pool Corp by 977.49%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $476.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 47,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Aon PLC by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 147,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.