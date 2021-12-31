Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF, Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Citrix Systems Inc

New Purchases: RBND, XLRE, XLY, KLIC, SHY, VOO, FLOT, XLP, BNDX, ESGV, VTI, ABT, SHOP, MKC, CF, BLK, MTNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF, Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Citrix Systems Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 209 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 728,797 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 577,692 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 60,234 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 166,855 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,903 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.18%

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 160,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 98,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 439.62%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 570.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.